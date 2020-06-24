Two managers remanded over false documents in RM7m loan

Two company managers have been remanded to facilitate investigations into the submission of false documents in relation to a promotional advertising contract of a government agency.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Two company managers have been remanded for six days to facilitate investigations into the submission of false documents in relation to a promotional advertising contract of a government agency.

The remand order, effective today until June 29, was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The managers, a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested at the MACC headquarters here at 11pm yesterday when they went to give their statements.

According to an MACC source, the two allegedly collaborated with a government agency to submit false information and documents to a leasing company to obtain a RM7 million loan.

The two suspects had previously been arrested for a similar offence.

The source added that MACC was trying to track down the owners of several other companies believed to be involved in the case.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahayam, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. — Bernama