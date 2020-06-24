Police monitor SOP compliance at 11 schools in Putrajaya

A student sanitises her hands before entering the classroom at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11(1) in Putrajaya June 24, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 ― Twenty-two police officers from the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD), who are also school liaison officers for 11 secondary schools here, have been assigned to monitor and ensure compliance of the schools with standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said two police personnel with the rank of inspector and sergeant will be present at each school from 7.30am to 2pm every Monday throughout the RMCO period.

Previously, they only visited the schools twice monthly to monitor safety and crime activities in the schools, he said.

“These police officers are responsible for ensuring SOP compliance and advising the school community to make further improvement if necessary,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) here today.

Mohd Fadzil said no reports were received on SOP violations at the schools so far, and that he was also satisfied with the level of SOP compliance he had witnessed during his visit.

All secondary schools reopened their doors for Form Five and Form Six students, who would be sitting for their 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and equivalent examinations.

Meanwhile, during the visit at MK Putrajaya Presint 8 (1), teachers were clearly seen carrying out body temperature checks on students even before they got out of their parent's car to ensure only healthy ones were allowed to enter the school premises, while those who are symptomatic were told to go home.

Students coming by bus were required to walk about 50 metres from the bus stop to the foyer for the temperature screening and if their temperature were slightly above 37.5 Celcius, they were quickly taken to an isolation room until their parents or guardian came to take them home.

Students are also required to sanitise their hands before entering their respective classrooms and begin the learning session. ― Bernama