Motorcyclist gets six-month jail sentence, RM5,000 fine for riding recklessly in Tawau

TAWAU, June 24 — A man has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to riding his motorcycle recklessly last week.

Tamring Ismail, 43, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before Tawau High Court Deputy Registrar, Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

Tamring was accused of committing the offence at Jalan Merotai, Bombalai, in the Tawau district, on June 18 2020 at 7.50 pm and charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which provides for a jail term of not more than five years and a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000 upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused rode recklessly and dangerously by overtaking a three-vehicle convoy of the General Operations Force (GOP) on the road between Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abaka and Taman Semarak.

The GOP personnel following the convoy had warned the accused four times, but he ignored them.

The accused also showed a rude hand gesture at the GOP personnel, who then chased after him and managed to intercept him.

Assistant Superintendent Joan Lee prosecuted while the accused was not represented. — Bernama