Jalan Ranau-Kota Kinabalu crash site that killed navy men an accident hotspot, says local

KUNDASANG, June 23 — The location of the crash along Jalan Ranau-Kota Kinabalu that killed three Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel here today has been accident-prone for years, according to a local resident.

Ramlie Gotor, 31, a security guard at the Pekan Nabalu water treatment plant, which is located just metres from the crash site, said the “hotspot” is commonly termed selekoh maut (death bend) by locals as there have been many road crashes there.

“I have been employed here for the past six years and I have seen many road crashes in this area, and that is why we name it selekoh maut.

“Those plying this road have to be extra alert there is the possibility that road users tend to lose control of the wheel here because of the road conditions,” Ramlie said when met by Bernama at the scene of the crash.

In the incident this afternoon, three RMN personnel from the Naval Region 2 (Mawilla 2) headquarters in Sandakan were killed while another was injured when the RMN three-tonne lorry they were travelling in was believed to have gone out of control and skidded onto the shoulder of the road. — Bernama