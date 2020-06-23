Senior minister: Foreigners with expired social visit passes can get extension

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Foreigners whose social visit passes expired during the movement control order can go to the Immigration office to get an extension.

This was agreed to at the ministers’ special meeting on the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said foreigners whose social visit passes expired during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period will be allowed to take flights home within 14 days of the RMCO being called off.

On ‘Ops Benteng’, Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had set up 72 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 38,501 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially via ‘lorong-lorong tikus’ (hidden passages).

“Police have arrested eight foreigners for immigration offences. The government will take stern action against anyone trying to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control especially along the ‘lorong-lorong tikus’,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 142 Malaysians had returned home via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, China and the Netherlands with all of them ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their homes.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) of Malaysia had inspected 105 construction sites across the country involving 148 enforcement personnel, yesterday.

Of the total sites inspected, 59 construction sites were in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), while 16 sites which failed to comply were ordered to close and 30 construction sites were not operating.

“The cumulative number of SOP-compliant construction sites as of yesterday was 2,245 sites and 419 sites which did not comply with SOPs were given warnings. The CIDB enforcement team also ordered 19 sites to close for non-compliance,” he said.

The PDRM’s Compliance Operations Task Force nabbed 15 individuals for violating the RMCO with three individuals being remanded and 12 others being issued compounds. — Bernama