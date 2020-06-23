Police nab couple for concealing birth, dumping dead baby in Melaka

Police have arrested two factory production operators to assist in investigating a case of concealing birth and dumping a baby in the septic tank of a house in Kampung Kandang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 23 — Police have arrested two factory production operators to assist in investigating a case of concealing birth and dumping a baby in the septic tank of a house in Kampung Kandang here today.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the suspects, a 23-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend, were arrested after police received a report from the security chief of a factory in Batu Berendam where the female suspect worked, at 11.12am.

He said, according to the report, the woman had been absent from work many times this month due to sick leave and had given birth at her rented house in Bukit Baru here.

“Initial investigations revealed that the woman had taken a type of medication to induce abortion which she had purchased on Facebook and had been dealing (with the seller) through Whatsapp, and police had seized her cellphone for further investigation.

“The male suspect, who worked at another factory, confessed to receiving the remains of the baby wrapped in plastic from his girlfriend. He dumped the baby’s body in the septic tank of his house in Kampung Kandang,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama