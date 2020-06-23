Chini by-election: Smooth campaigning for BN candidate Sharim so far

Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain is seen making ‘ice kacang’ at a stall as he campaigns at Bandar Dara Felda Chini in Pekan June 22, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 23 — It’s been a smooth campaigning so far for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Chini state by-election Mohd Sharim Md Zain as he has now met with almost 40 per cent of voters in the constituency.

The second generation of Felda Chini 3 settler said positive response and support shown by the people throughout his campaign rounds in the constituency have also helped boost his confidence.

Fondly known as “chief” among the younger generation in Felda Chini, Mohd Sharim said so far, he is happy and satisfied with the acceptance of voters especially from those in traditional villages and Orang Asli settlements.

He said this to reporters during an election campaign around Salong near here today. Also present was state BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said although the Chini by-election could be regarded as the most quiet and held in the calmest situation following the Covid-19 pandemic, BN candidate would continue to carry out his campaign activities by adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Election Commission (EC).

“The campaign activities are carried out with a minimal movement compared to the previous election campaigns. Although the movement is limited as we are required to adhere to the SOP, we can still feel the atmosphere,” said the BN director for the by-election.

Wan Rosdy who is also Pahang Menteri Besar said BN would also intensify its campaign online or through social media sites.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 will see a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim and two independent candidates, namely Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli.

The state constituency has 20,990 voters, comprising 20,972 ordinary voters and 18 early voters.

The election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, on May 6 due to a heart attack.

Abu Bakar was first elected the Chini state assemblyman in the 11th general election in 2004.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar retained the seat with a 4,622-vote majority when he garnered 10,027 votes to beat Mohd Fadhil Noor of PAS, who obtained 5,405 votes, and Mohamad Razali Ithnain from PKR, who received only 1,065 votes. — Bernama