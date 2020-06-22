Number of Johor flood victims drops to 607

Residents of Kampung Parit Pasir Baru in Pekan Nenas Pontian during a flash flood June 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — The number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 607 people from 153 families as of 8pm today after three more temporary relief centres were closed.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the three centres — Sekolah Agama Air Putih in Batu Pahat, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Hj Adnan and SK Kampung Sawah in Pontian — were closed in stages beginning from 5pm.

“The flood victims at the Kampung Peserai community hall in Batu Pahat were relocated to SK Peserai, which was opened at 6pm today.

“In total, there are 10 relief centres in three districts that are still open,” he said.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat district officer Zulkiflee Abas said flood victims at the Kampung Peserai relief centre were relocated to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

He said this was to ensure that the victims were comfortable, in addition to prioritising social distancing. — Bernama