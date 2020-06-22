Farmer in Perlis held for allegedly abusing two-month-old son

Police detained a farmer for allegedly abusing his son at their house in Taman Pauh Indah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ARAU, June 22 — A farmer has been detained for allegedly abusing his son at their house in Taman Pauh Indah near here on Friday (June 19).

Arau District Police chief Supt Nanda Ma’arof said the 39-year-old suspect had allegedly slapped and thrown his two-month-old son at their home on the same day.

“Police received a report from a doctor at the Maternity and Children’s Division of the Arau Health Clinic at 11.30am on Friday (June 19) after finding the baby inactive and with his lips turning blue.

“Other than that, the victim (baby) also suffered injuries to the back of his head and neck while red spots were found on his head.

“The victim’s mother was also questioned and she alleged that her husband had also sprayed pesticide on the baby’s face to keep him quiet,” he said when contacted today, adding that the suspect would be remanded until June 25.

He said the baby had been referred to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital children’s specialist in Kangar for further tests and that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama