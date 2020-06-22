Change of leadership likely the reason Umno suspended Tanah Merah division

The Umno logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 22 — The Tanah Merah Umno division has been suspended by the party’s top leadership effective June 16, but no reasons have been given thus far.

The suspension of the division was decided in a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council on June 16, which also directed the Kelantan Umno Liaison body to set up a pro-tem committee for the division.

Division acting chief Mohd Almidi Jaafar said they accepted the decision which was notified to them on June 17, the day after the Umno Supreme Council meeting.

“I was also informed about the suspension by Kelantan Umno liaison chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub through the WhatsApp application.

“He also did not state the reasons behind the suspension, but I was made to understand that it may be related to the old issues especially the change of division leadership,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jazlan when contacted confirmed the matter but declined to comment further.

For the record, the division was previously led by Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz who is also a MP for Tanah Merah, however, he quit the party and joined the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). — Bernama