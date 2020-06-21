Sarawak minister: Private care centres urged to help staff undergo Covid-19 screening

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 21 — The private elderly care centres are encouraged to assist all of their staff to undergo Covid-19 screening test even though it is not required for them to do so, said Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the test was important as elderly people were at higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“It is compulsory for the staff of government institutions to undergo the screening and for the private institutions, although the staff have to pay for it, but we encourage them to do so,” she told reporters after visiting Rumah Seri Kenangan here today.

She added that strict actions including immediate closure could be imposed if private care centres failed follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Monitoring would continue to ensure that senior care centres, nurseries and kindergartens in the state fully complied with the SOP, she said. — Bernama