Police probing road rage incident in Kota Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Police are probing a road rage incident that happened along Jalan Persiaran Surian, Kota Damansara, near here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 4.40pm, a car driven by a 29-year-old man was suddenly blocked by another causing him to have to stop abruptly.

“A man came out of the other car and started shouting at the victim while hitting his car and trying to open the door on the driver’s side. He also demanded that the victim come out,” he told Bernama today.

However, he said the victim managed to drive off and went to the nearest police station to lodge a report.

“The victim said that the bully was unhappy that he was applying the brakes too frequently, but he could not avoid it because of the traffic congestion there at the time,” he said.

He added that the victim recorded the incident on his smartphone and onboard camera in the car. — Bernama