Police arrest youth, seize ketum leaves in Pasir Puteh

Fifty kg of ketum leaves (pic) were seized at Bukit Gong Jenarah, Bukit Yong, Pasir Puteh and a youth arrested by police June 20, 2020. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PASIR PUTEH, June 21 — The police arrested a youth and seized 50 kg of ketum leaves at Bukit Gong Jenarah, Bukit Yong, here, yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri said the leaves bundled in 217 plastic packages were hidden in a sport utility vehicle rear trunk.

“The teenage boy was taken to the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters (IPD) where he tested positive for methamphetamine, following a screening,” he said when met here today.

He was nabbed by a police team carrying out patrol and monitoring duties in the area.

The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952. — Bernama