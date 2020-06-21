MMEA detains three fishing boats with 11 foreign crew in Hutan Melintang

LUMUT, June 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained three local fishing boats during an operation, code-named Op Benteng Laut, about 6.4 nautical miles of Sungai Belukang, in waters off Hutan Melintang, last Friday for breaching their fishing licence.

State Maritime director Captain Shahrizan Raman said the boats, with 11 crew, all foreign nationals, were detained between 7.15pm and 8pm following a tip-off.

The fishing boats were detained for breaching their licence, which is conducting fishing activities below 12 nautical miles, while the foreign fishing crew were detained for not having valid travel documents, he said in a statement here today.

He said the foreign fishing crew, aged between 17 and 40, comprised three Indonesians and eight from Myanmar. — Bernama