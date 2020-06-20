Police: Crash involving car, two motorcycles at Jalan Ara Kuda not due to drunk driving

Police have denied that a crash involving a car and two motorcycles ridden by twin brothers, at Jalan Ara Kuda on Thursday, was caused by a drunk driver. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TASEK GELUGOR, June 20 — Police have denied that a crash involving a car and two motorcycles ridden by twin brothers, at Jalan Ara Kuda here on Thursday, was caused by a drunk driver.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 9.50pm incident occurred when a Kia Spectra vehicle, skidded into the opposite lane as the driver tried to avoid an animal crossing the road.

“According to preliminary investigations, the 56-year-old female driver, a vegetable farmer from Kubang Semang was returning to her house in Bumbung Lima after delivering vegetables. As soon as she reached Jalan Ara Kuda, the car skidded and entered the opposite lane.

“Two 14-year-old boys riding two motorcycles from opposite directions failed to avoid the oncoming vehicle causing them to hit the right side of the car. Both the twins who suffered a broken leg and injuries in the face and hand, were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

He said some villagers who were upset and angered by the accident set fire to the car which was parked on the roadside at the scene, as they thought the car was driven by a drunk driver.

Noorzainy said initial investigations, and breath testing with SD2+ device, found the woman negative for alcohol.

“The driver who escaped injuries later lodged a police report on the accident and her burnt car. The accident is being investigated under Section 43 (1) (A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and we are also investigating in accordance with Section 435 of the Penal Code on the burning of the car,” he said.

According to him, police have identified those who had set the car ablaze and were hunting them down.

He also advised the public not to take matters into their own hands but to contact and report to the police of such incidents.

“I also urge the public not to share fake news which are posted on Facebook. The police will also investigate the writer and source of the fake news,” he said. — Bernama