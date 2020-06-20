Medical practitioner among five nabbed for drink-driving in PJ

Police personnel check vehicles during a roadblock in George Town March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — A medical practitioner was among five men detained for drink-driving in an operation codenamed ‘Op Mabuk’ conducted around Petaling Jaya last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said all the suspects, aged between 26 and 61 were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol, exceeding the permissible limit.

In a statement today, he said the four-hour operation which began at 11pm was conducted to prevent road users from driving or riding under the influence of alcohol.

“During the operation, police also issued 36 summonses to road users for various traffic offences.

“Some 508 road users and 356 vehicles were inspected in the operation which ended at 3am,” he said. — Bernama