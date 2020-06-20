MCO: Reopening of borders will see transportation sector revival, says minister

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said reopening of the border among countries in the region will be able to revive the land and air transport sector that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BATU PAHAT, June 20 — The reopening of the border among countries in the region will be able to revive the land and air transport sector that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Wisma Putra is currently in talks with several countries such as Thailand, Brunei and Singapore to allow their citizens to visit the country without barrier.

He said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had earlier met with his Singaporean counterpart to discuss several matters including the quarantine period for those entering the country.

“Previously, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore have forged ties in tourism through the transportation sector and it is hopeful that the cooperation will resume as usual.

“Discussions on the matter including issues related to the exemption of 14-day mandatory quarantine for tourists from the countries must be expedited so that decisions can be made soon,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with tourism industry representatives in the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency, Ayer Hitam, here today.

On the proposed heavier punishment against those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Wee said the amendment draft of the Road Transport Act 1987 would be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

He said the amendments also covered punishments for reckless driving offences and the draft would be scrutinised as directed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama