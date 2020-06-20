Kalabakan PKR leader claims 2,000 branch members quit party

Kalabakan PKR deputy chief Mohd Jailani Chachu claimed about 2,000 branch members including its committee members have quit the party today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KALABAKAN, June 20 — A Kalabakan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader claimed about 2,000 branch members including its committee members have quit the party today.

Branch deputy chief Mohd Jailani Chachu said they made the decision after losing confidence with the party.

The disgruntled members made the decision willingly without pressure from any quarters, he told reporters when met at Kampung Kijang Hall, MerotaI near here.

Commenting further, Mohd Jailani said the decision was also as a sign of solidarity to former Kalabakan PKR youth chief, Asis Bakri who was sacked from PKR in April without any strong ground.

Meanwhile, branch secretary, Samsir Bakri who was also present said the move to quit the party did not mean they would shirk their responsibilities in struggling for the people.

According to him, they would be mobilised in a non-governmental organisation and would throw their support to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as well as other former PKR leaders who are in the Perilkatan Nasional government now.

“We are also stating our undivided support to the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said. — Bernama