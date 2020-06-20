Chini by-election: Independent candidates to focus on community, environmental issues

(From left) Independent candidates Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin and Mohd Shukri Ramli, and Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain at the nomination centre in Pekan June 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 20 — Environmental and local community issues will the main focus of the two independent candidates in their campaign in the Chini by-election, which begins today.

Both candidates, social activist Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, and businessman Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, hoped that the two issues would be given attention by the authorities.

Mohd Shukri wants to highlight poverty, pollution and the influx of illegal immigrants in Chini in his by-election campaign.

“Such issues are not new because I, myself, have been championing on social and environmental issues, not only in Chini, but also throughout the country,” he said when met by reporters after the nomination process at the Pekan National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN), here, today.

Mohd Shukri, who is also a blogger, said his decision to contest in the Chini by-election was made at the last minute after considering feedback from residents of the state constituency.

“We took time to discuss until 4 am this morning before deciding to contest... but I have made the preparations earlier,” he said.

Mohd Shukri, who uses the ‘key’ symbol with slogan ‘Bebas Beri Mandat, Rakyat Dapat Nikmat’ (Free to Give Mandate, For People to Reap Benefit), arrived at IKBN at 8.35 am, accompanied by his seconder Sahilawati Hassan, 39, and Noor Azhar Mohd Sharudi, 46, as proposer.

Meanwhile Tengku Zainul Hisham said he is using the by-election campaign to get input on problems faced by the communities in Chini, for him to help solve them.

The retired policeman, who uses the ‘house’ symbol and slogan ‘Menjadi Suara Rakyat Chini’ (Voice of Chini), said he would go down to carry out observation and house to house visit as his campaign method, to get the input.

“I do not have any specific issues to be highlighted but I will bring all grievances and problems of the residents in Chini to the authorities to be solved,” he said.

Tengku Zainul Hisham arrived at the nomination centre at 8.36 am with Muhammad Ibrahim, 65, and Hussain Mat Isa, 63, as seconder and proposer respectively.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Shukri, Zainul Hisham and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, for the seat which fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, from BN, on May 6.

In the 14th general election, Abu Bakar, a three-term incumbent, retained the Chini seat with a 4,622-vote majority, beating PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim, who received 5,405 votes, and Mohamad Razali Ithnain from PKR, who obtained only 1,065 votes. — Bernama