Amanah urges Pakatan partners to stay the course, get ready for early GE15

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu arrives at the PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties should not quibble among themselves but remember the reason they were given the mandate to govern in Election 2018, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) said today.

Recalling that Malaysians voted for institutional reform, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the goal has not changed and PH parties should focus on returning to Putrajaya in the next general election with its allies Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Bersatu faction as well as Sabah-based Parti Warisan Negara.

“Amanah stresses that it is the responsibility of Pakatan Harapan with the alliance of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his team and Warisan to continue to take back the mandate and rights of the people that were given to Pakatan Harapan in the last General Election.

“This is to continue the efforts of governing a country that promotes integrity, guarantees and establishes a stable economy, upholds a government of integrity and fights corruption as well as promotes racial and religious harmony,” Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said in a statement after his party’s national leadership council meeting.

Mohamad also said to make preparations for snap elections. Malaysia has been awash with rumours of polls being called soon by to stabilise the Perikatan Nasional government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership, which has had to contend with numerous accusations by former government officials from PH.

Mohamad said that Amanah too has received many complaints from Malaysians against the PN government over allegedly corrupt practices, including kickbacks in government-linked companies in return for support.

“Anticipating the possibility of a snap election in the near future, Amanah urges all Pakatan Harapan component parties to prepare their electoral machinery at the fastest possible time,” he said.

Amanah and DAP have been urging PKR to return to their PH coalition consensus and support Dr Mahathir as the next prime ministerial candidate again if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim fails to achieve majority support in Parliament at the next sitting.

In a joint statement yesterday, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke claimed PH had agreed on two options during a meeting on May 30 with the first being Anwar as the prime minister while the second is for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to once again helm the post as the ninth PM.

The statement was a response to PKR’s earlier statement yesterday when its central leadership council rejected Dr Mahathir be nominated as the Pakatan Plus’ prime minister candidate, saying it will stick by its president Anwar.