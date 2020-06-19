Sarawak PKR reaffirms support for Anwar as PM candidate

Sarawak PKR information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit said it is in the best interests of the people that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be the prime minister should Pakatan Plus regain control of Putrajaya. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 19 — Sarawak PKR today said it wants party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the candidate for prime minister in the event Patakan Harapan (PH) takes back the federal government from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

State PKR information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit said this is in line with the decision of the PH presidential council to nominate Anwar, and not Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as the prime minister.

“Therefore, the state PKR is confident that the party’s central leadership will make the best decision for the party, and whatever decision is made, it will be based on the spirit of friendship and original decision of PH,” he said.

He said it is in the best interests of the people that Anwar be the prime minister should the new pact dubbed Pakatan Plus, comprising PH, Parti Warisan Sabah and a “faction” of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) led by Dr Mahathir, regain control of Putrajaya.

Abun was commenting on the ongoing debate on who should be the prime minister in the event PH retakes the federal government which it lost after Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister and Bersatu pulled out of the coalition in February.

He said the state PKR leadership is keenly following the latest development in the PH leadership.

“The state PKR representative will certainly voice out what Sarawak wants at the party’s central leadership council,” he said.

Abun said the state PKR is confident that PKR, as a national party with members of all races, will take Sarawak’s interests and views into consideration before coming to a decision.

He said any major decision by the central leadership will not just affect Sarawak, but also other states in the country.