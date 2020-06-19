RMCO: Dine-ins allowed for children, senior citizens in Pahang, says MB

People are seen dining in as they practise social distancing at one of the shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, May 26, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, June 19 — Children and senior citizens are allowed to dine-in at food premises as well as rest and recreational (R&R) areas in Pahang during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO), with immediate effect.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the food premises include food courts, hawker center, roadside stalls and food trucks throughout the state.

“The permission is also given to use facilities at the R&R areas in the state such as surau and public toilets. However, the ban on public parks and playgrounds in the areas remains.

“The permission is granted after taking into account the current situation and needs during the implementation of RMCO,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the state government had also decided not to limit the number of customers that are allowed to sit per table at food premises.

He also reminded the public to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the government which includes observing social distancing. — Bernama