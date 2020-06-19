Coroner’s court sets Aug 4 for Nora Anne’s inquest management

Lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair who represents Nora Anne’s family told reporters that the family had asked for the inquest proceedings to be held fully in English and can be accessed via video conferencing facilities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, June 19 — The Coroner’s Court here has set August 4 as the date for inquest management of Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing and later found dead during a family holiday at a rainforest resort here, about 60km south of the country’s capital, last year.

Coroner Junaidah Mohd Isa also ordered the inquest coordinating officer Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad to detail the roles of 589 witnesses submitted earlier in order to help determine the cause of Nora Anne’s death.

The witnesses comprise police officers, firefighters, professionals, villagers and individuals who were involved in the search and rescue operations (SAR) to find the girl for 10 days beginning August 4, last year.

“We need to determine the level of involvement of each person. It would help inquest proceeding,” she said today.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair who represents Nora Anne’s family told reporters that the family had asked for the inquest proceedings to be held fully in English and can be accessed via video conferencing facilities.

“It is because they are abroad and can’t come to spend all the time here...I think the court will agree,” he said.

Nora Anne went missing on August 4, a day she and her parents arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai, here.

Her body was found on August 13 near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5km from the rainforest resort, following a massive search.

The post-mortem report stated that there was no criminal element in the death of Nora Anne and it was established that she died due to gastrointestinal bleeding from hunger and stress over a prolonged period. — Bernama