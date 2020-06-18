Terengganu launches ‘Masuk.la’ website to help in Covid-19 contact tracing

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 18 ― The Terengganu state government has launched a website called “Masuk.la” that can be used for Covid-19 contact tracing.

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said developed by state subsidiary Top IT Industries Sdn Bhd, the website could help government and business premises as well as places of worships in the state to record details people visiting their premises.

He said the public would only have to visit the website at https://masuk.la to register their details and scan the QR code provided without having to download any additional application.

“Apart from ensuring accuracy, the use of Masuk.la will make the process of recording visitors’ data easier. Almost all government premises and mosques throughout the state have registered to use the website,” he said after launching the website here, today.

He said in order to encourage all premises in Terengganu to use the website, there would be lucky draws offering attractive prizes.

“The result of the lucky draw will be announced on July 20 through the Terengganu government social media sites,” he said.

In another development, Ariffin said domestic tourists numbers to Terengganu during recovery movement control order (RMCO) were very encouraging.

He said the occupancy rate of hotels and resorts in the state during that period was also high namely around 80 per cent.

“Nearly 100 per cent of tourism and recreational centres in the state have resumed operations during the RMCO period.

“We are confident that Terengganu’s tourism sector will be able to recover through various promotional efforts and measures taken,” he added. ― Bernama



