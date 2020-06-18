PKR Youth says will no longer support Dr Mahathir as PM candidate

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said he believed the stance represented the PKR grassroots and PH supporters. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, June 18 ― Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) today announced that they will no longer give their support to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for prime minister as they have lost confidence in his leadership.

AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said he believed the stance represented the PKR grassroots and PH supporters.

“Remember, the fall of the PH government would not have happened if the then prime minister (Dr Mahathir) had not resigned without consulting PH,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook today.

His statement comes after DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke made it clear yesterday that PKR should state its position on PH's prime minister candidate between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir.

Meanwhile, the PKR Central Leadership Council in a statement today said the party's stand on the matter would be finalised in the monthly meeting scheduled for tomorrow. ― Bernama