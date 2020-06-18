Perlis allows senior citizens to participate in congregational prayers from Saturday

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KANGAR, June 18 — Perlis is allowing Muslim worshippers, who are 60-year-old and above, to perform the Friday and the five-times-a-day congregational prayers from Saturday.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) was made following the approval of His Majesty, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail.

“After taking into account the latest situation and environment of the Covid-19 pandemic recovery phase and the 72-day stay without a new positive case since April 7 in Perlis, His Majesty (the Raja of Perlis) has consented to allow the flexibility, “he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the relaxation was also given to those with diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, and others, provided they were in a healthy bodily condition (in other respects).

“Given the relaxation, the SOP’s two-metre social distancing is maintained but the reduction in distance will be considered in stages,” he said. — Bernama