Perak introduces tourism voucher to attract more tourists to the state

BATU GAJAH, June 18 ― In efforts to revive the state tourism industry which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, the Perak government has introduced the #TravelPerakLah Voucher.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the voucher can be used by tourists to get discounts on selected hotels and tourism products throughout the state.

“For the first phase, 1,500 vouchers worth RM30 and RM50 have been distributed to industry players registered with Tourism Perak,” he told reporters after launching the '#TravelPerakLah Voucher' at Kellie's Castle here today.

Also present was state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

Ahmad Faizal said since the reopening of domestic tourism on June 10 until yesterday, 2,695 rooms from 58 hotels or 10 per cent hotels in Perak had been booked.

“Although the number is encouraging it still needs to be improved in order to help hotel operators in the state sustain and keep their staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nolee Ashilin said the validity period of the first phase of the voucher is from July 1 to November 30 and it can be redeemed after the second visit to any registered hotel or tourism spots.

“If visitors book a hotel room at a minimum price of RM100, they will receive a voucher worth RM50 which can be used to stay at any other registered hotel or the same hotel during next visit,” she said.

Nolee Ashilin said for the moment, 25 hotels and 10 tourism products have registered with Tourism Perak for that purpose. ― Bernama