Penang police cripple international investment fraud syndicate

GEORGE TOWN, June 18 ― Penang police have crippled an international investment fraud syndicate following the arrest of 11 individuals including 10 Chinese citizens in a raid at a luxury home in Batu Feringghi near here last night.

Penang CID chief Datuk Zainol Samah said a team from the Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division (D7) raided the home at 12.15pm, following intelligence gathering and surveillance carried out since last week.

“During the raid, police arrested a local man along with six men and four women from China aged 25 to 53. During preliminary investigations, they confessed to working with an investment fraud syndicate based in Cambodia for the past few months,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the investigation found that the suspects from China, who entered Malaysia via social visit passes in January, would target their compatriots back home, raking in thousands a month in commissions.

According to Zainol, the local man who was arrested had been serving as a driver for the syndicate members for a month, with a salary of RM3,500.

“During the raid, the police also seized five modems, four laptops, two computers and four mobile phones,” he said adding that investigations were still ongoing. ― Bernama