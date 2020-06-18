Maximum of 250 devotees allowed to attend houses of worship in Sarawak

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 18 — The maximum attendance for religious services in Sarawak has been increased to 250 devotees from 100 previously.

Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) in the Chief Minister’s Department said in a statement today that the permission is subject to the capacity of the houses of worship concerned, taking into account the one-metre social distancing rule.

Unifor, in a statement on June 16, had allowed a maximum of 100 devotees to attend religious ceremonies while adhering to the set standard operating procedure (SOP).

The SOP includes barring those with symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties, children under 12 and senior citizens from attending services, and requiring disinfecting to be done before and after the services as well taking of body temperature, using face masks and filling up an attendance book.

All houses of worship wanting to reopen their premises on June 20 are advised to carefully execute the plan according to their capacity and level of preparedness to comply with the SOP.

The offices of the houses of worship should inform Unifor prior to their reopening. — Bernama