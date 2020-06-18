Aidiladha sacrifice allowed in Negri Sembilan

JELEBU, June 18 ― The sacrifice of animals, or “Ibadah Korban” is allowed in Negri Sembilan, however, it is still subject to the set standard operating procedure (SOP), says State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Action Committee chairman Bakri Sawir.

He said this was in line with the federal government's decision to allow the Islamic ritual to be resumed.

“We allow Ibadah Korban, but whoever does it must strictly adhere to the set SOP as we do not want to have a ‘korban’ cluster in the state.

“We allow (it to be carried out) at mosques, surau and places where it is deemed appropriate, but they need to comply with the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health, and we will also release the specific SOP through the Department of Veterinary Services,” he said when met by reporters after a visit to the Konsortium Kariah Masjid Malaysia Berhad (KONSORMAS) livestock farm in Kampung Kuala Jerang, near here. ― Bernama



