Two Pakistanis among three men jailed for bribing police in Kuantan

Usein Mohd Nazeer (2nd right), Muhammad Iqbal Manzoor and Qasim Ali (left) at the Kuantan Sessions Court June 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 17 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced three men including two Pakistanis to three months’ jail and RM10,000 fine each after they pleaded guilty to bribing a police inspector.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib also ordered Usein Mohd Nazeer, 23, of Puchong, Selangor and Pakistanis Muhammad Iqbal Manzoor, 42, and Qasim Ali, 35, to serve another three months’ jail if they failed to pay the fine.

They were charged with giving a RM2,000 bribe to Inspector G. Saravanaa at 12.15pm on June 9 this year in the investigating officer’s room at the Bera district police headquarters near here.

The money was said to be an inducement for police to release Muhammad Iqbal’s two children who had been arrested for not possessing work permits and for crossing state boundaries without permission during the movement control order (MCO).

They were charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction. — Bernama