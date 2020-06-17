N. Sembilan to allow Friday prayers, says MB

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, June 17 — Friday prayers can now be held in all mosques and surau in Negri Sembilan beginning this Friday, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said this development was following the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir on the matter.

“Most crucial now is the preparation of the mosques and surau to provide the standard operating procedure (SOP) as had been practiced in the two Friday prayers which were implemented at eight mosques prior to this.

“Based on these two Friday prayers, we saw that the people have properly adhered to the SOP,” he told reporters after chairing the Executive Council meeting here today.

Regarding the SOP, Aminuddin said worshippers who planned to perform the Friday prayers must register first to receive the QR code which must be shown at the entrance of the mosque or surau.

However, mosques and surau in the village area could opt for the manual registration process.

“The numbers in the congregations will depend on the sizes of the mosques and surau but the congregations must be less than the full capacities of the mosques and surau,” he added.

Aminuddin also requested that those who had registered at the mosque or surau to perform the Friday prayers should not be absent for the prayers.

“There were individuals who have registered but did not show up. This is really frustrating for those who were waiting and hoping to perform the Friday prayers.

“The number of people who failed to turn up had been high, please don’t register for fun,” he said.

For non-Muslim worship houses, Aminuddin said they were expected to reopen next week and the co-ordination meeting would be held tomorrow. — Bernama