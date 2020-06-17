EC urged to facilitate Chini by-election candidates carrying out campaigns

On June 15, the EC said in a statement that a special standard operating procedure (SOP) would be adopted throughout the Chini by-election in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to work with public and private media establishments to facilitate the candidates of the Chini state by-election in their campaigns.

Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Election chairman, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh in a statement today, said that the candidates should also be given space to carry out campaigns on television and radio to reach out to voters, especially those living in rural areas.

“It is understood that the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is ready to provide enhanced Internet capacity and coverage if the EC encourages campaigning for the Chini state by-election to be carried out via social media.

“What is needed now is to extend the campaign coverage through the public and private media channels particularly television and radio,” he said.

Syed Ibrahim said that he believed the approach would benefit all including the Chini state by-election candidates and their supporters, and if implemented voters would have easy access to information about the contesting candidates and parties from the debate sessions broadcast on television and radio.

On June 15, the EC said in a statement that a special standard operating procedure (SOP) would be adopted throughout the Chini by-election in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed SOP stipulates that door-to-door visits by candidates or supporters are prohibited and that candidates are encouraged to conduct online campaigns via social media.

Syed Ibrahim also expressed his concern pertaining to online campaigns as Chini state constituency is known as a rural area, populated by Felda settlers and Orang Asli community.

Therefore, he is still hopeful for the EC to consider door-to-door campaigns by adhering to strict SOP conditions including social distancing, wearing face masks and with not more than four individuals gathering at any one time.

The Chini state by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun on May 6 due to a heart attack.

The EC has fixed June 20 for nomination, with early voting on June 30 and polling on July 4. — Bernama