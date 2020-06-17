Cinemas still no-go for time being under RMCO, says Ismail Sabri

Ismail Sabri said cinemas will remain closed for the time being. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Cinemas are to remain closed during the ongoing recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government will determine the right time to allow them to resume operations.

“But for the time being, they will remain closed, as there are no standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place for it,” Ismail Sabri said during the thrice-weekly press conference.

Separately, the minister added a special ministerial meeting tomorrow morning will discuss whether to allow international university students currently pursuing their studies in Malaysia to return to the country and complete them.

“The operators of international schools in Malaysia have also requested their students be allowed to return. The meeting tomorrow will also discuss the SOPs related to international university and school students. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it on Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said restaurants, which are currently limited to four persons per table for dine-in, may accommodate more if they have larger tables.

“That is possible, so long as appropriate social distancing is maintained. If a table can fit 10 people, then owners can do so. There are no restrictions in that aspect,” he said.

As of yesterday, the police-led compliance task force conducted 69,370 inspections nationwide to monitor and enforce the RMCO’s SOPs, compared to 66,478 inspections conducted the day before.

A total of 3,677 teams involving 16,712 personnel were deployed, with 61 individuals arrested for violating the RMCO. Of this number, nine have been remanded and 52 issued compounds, an increase from the day before where 23 individuals were arrested with three remanded and 20 issued compounds.

The offences of violating the RMCO included, among others, activities in pubs and nightclubs (44 individuals) reflexology or massage activities (four individuals) and activities where social distancing is difficult to maintain (13 individuals).