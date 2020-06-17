20 houses go up in flames in Tawau

TAWAU, June 17 — An estimated 100 residents lost their homes when 20 wooden houses were razed in a fire in Lorong Haji Sundu, Batu 2 Jalan Apas, here this afternoon.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone chief Sukur Hatta said a distress call was received at 12.28 pm and 40 firemen, two fire engines and three fire utility vehicles were dispatched to the location.

“On arrival, we found the wooden houses had been destroyed by the fire which had spread rapidly due to the hot and dry weather and strong winds,” he told reporters at the scene.

Sukur said the firemen also faced difficulties in the effort to kill the blaze due to the low water pressure as the fire hydrant was located away from the scene as well as the dangers from live electrical wirings.

Nevertheless, the fire was finally taken under control and monitoring works were still in progress, he said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire and damage had yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the fire had started from one of the wooden houses before spreading to the other nearby units and also destroying six vehicles and a grocery shop in the process. — Bernama