Man dies of suspected leptospirosis in Kuala Terengganu, four others under treatment

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 16 — A 29-year-old man suspected to be suffering from leptospirosis has died while four others are still being treated at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the man from Dungun was admitted to HSNZ at 5.30pm on Sunday and died at 1.20am yesterday while receiving treatment at HSNZ Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The other four patients aged between 30 and 32 are reported to be in stable condition.

“All of them (including the deceased) show symptoms similar to those of leptospirosis disease such as fever, arthralgia, muscle pain (myalgia), diarrhoea and vomiting. However, the department is still awaiting confirmation from the laboratory test,” he said in a statement today.

Investigations revealed that all of them were believed to have engaged in recreational activities in Lubuk Sungai Kerawat, Jerantut in Pahang from June 1 to June 4 along with nine other individuals.

Dr Nor Azimi said the department was still conducting investigations and case detection for other individuals who had taken part in the activity.

He said leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by the pathogen leptospira, which can be transmitted directly or indirectly from animals to humans. Leptospira bacteria can be found in the urine of infected animals such as rats, cats, cows, goats, horses and other animals.

“Among the signs and symptoms of infection include chills, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice (yellow disease), inflammation of the eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, cough and rash on the skin.

“Humans can be infected if exposed or in direct contact with the urine of infected animals or consumed food or drinks contaminated with infected animal urine,” he said.

In this regard, he hopes people will be more aware of their home environment, food premises and recreation areas to be free of rats and other pests and ensure garbage and food waste removed efficiently.

“Avoid recreational activities in areas that are potentially contaminated such as picnics and swimming in ponds or rivers that are not well maintained.

“Avoid swimming or playing in stagnant water areas or slow-flowing rivers and drinking from rivers or ponds without boiling first,” he said. — Bernama