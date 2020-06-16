Man detained over alleged killing of dad in Lahad Datu

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the 30-year-old suspect was nabbed by the village residents at 2pm at his wife’s aunt house in the same village, eight hours after the killing. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, June 16 — Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his own father with a palm fruit loading spike in a plantation in Kampung Ulu Teburi, Tungku, near here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the 30-year-old suspect was nabbed by the village residents at 2pm at his wife’s aunt house in the same village, eight hours after the killing. He was then handed over to the police.

“Based on interrogations with the suspect, the victim who was intoxicated had a row with the suspect, whom he later attacked by chasing him with a machete.

“Following the assault, the suspect ran towards a lorry and grabbed a loading spike on the driver’s seat and retaliated by hitting the suspect several times using the spike,” he said in a statement here, today.

Nasri said the 62-year-old victim was hit on the head and several parts of his body.

Earlier, the victim had summoned his son and requested him to buy stones to be used in his orchard.

According to Nasri, the incident was caused by a misunderstanding and that the suspect lost his temper after being verbally abused repeatedly whenever the victim was drunk.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the police also seized a loading spike, allegedly used by the suspect. — Bernama