MACC nabs Johor Islamic affairs assistant officer suspected of getting over RM130k in bribes

JOHOR BARU, June 16 — An assistant officer with the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAINJ) was today arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), its state director Datuk Azmi Alias said, allegedly for soliciting and receiving bribes from contractors,

The 37-year-old woman was detained at about 3pm by anti-graft officers from the Segamat branch and taken to the MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in Tampoi here for questioning.

Initial investigations revealed she solicited and received more than RM130,000 in kickbacks from several contractors in return for awards for work at JAINJ.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009.

Those convicted can be sentenced to a fine up to five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.