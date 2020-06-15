KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) CEO Jalil Rasheed who tendered his resignation today sent a poignant email to all staff stating the reasons for his leaving.

He talked about the constant harassment by invisible foes seeking to intimidate and pressure him into resignation.

Well-placed sources told Malay Mail “powerful forces” had wanted Jalil out because of several decisions that impacted their business interests.

Abdul Jalil’s open admission about the harassment appears to corroborate the rumour.

“The last straw for me was the harassment I had to endure from hate calls from unknown numbers, hacking of my other corporate email account and my LinkedIn profile,” said Jalil in the email.

“This made me increasingly worried for the well-being of my family. In the end, I decided that it would be unfair to my family should matters escalate.”

Abdul Jalil was appointed PNB’s president and group CEO just over eight months ago. An up-and-coming corporate talent known for his work ethics, he was handpicked to lead the fund and carry out certain reforms.

Malay Mail was made to understand he took a substantial pay cut when he took up the offer to lead PNB which he saw “as a national service.”

But what has happened since has left him disappointed.

“We made a big financial and family sacrifice to relocate back to KL from Singapore because I truly wanted to contribute to nation building,” he wrote.

“I’m disappointed this has to come to an abrupt end.”

PNB in a brief statement responding to Abdul Jalil’s resignation said its board of directors had already found his successor and will formally announce the new appointment pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

Speculation about the Perikatan Nasional government’s plan to dismiss him intensified after The Edge reported over the weekend that Jalil may be asked to explain so-called discrepancies about his qualifications.

Sources said many in the PN government saw the 38-year-old as “not business-friendly”, and that he had fostered contempt through policy decisions that often placed him at odds with business elites.

Among these was PNB’s decision to pull out from a venture previously approved by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Jalil saw a conflict of interests in the project with two companies; a joint development of a prime land located close to Istana Negara.

Sources familiar with the matter said questions were raised about the decision to invest in real estate when the market was already overcrowded.

The project in question was said to have cost the fund a quarter billion ringgit. He later directed PNB to pull out.

That decision, along with a slew of calls that saw PNB turning the money tap off for projects under review, fuelled a campaign for his sacking that started long before the change of government in March.

“The businessmen didn’t like it because their very survival depended on some of these ventures,” a source said.