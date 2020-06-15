GPS minister says he was asked to go against Perikatan but rejected it

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said he is sure that no GPS state assemblymen and Members of Parliament would jump ship, even if they are offered RM10 million. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 15 — Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah today revealed that he had been approached by certain leaders asking him to go against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Without revealing the identity of people who approached him, Karim said they did not ask him to jump ship to the other side, but just to support them against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I just told them no way,” Karim, who is also PBB vice president, told reporters at a press conference to announce the re-opening of sports and recreational facilities to the public,

Karim’s revelation confirmed what Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had said three days ago that there are “suitors” trying to get the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win back the federal government from PN.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, was asked by reporters if Pakatan Harapan (PH) had tried to woo GPS, with its 18 parliamentary seats, to switch sides.

Karim, who is also Asajaya state assemblyman, said he is sure that no GPS state assemblymen and Members of Parliament would jump ship, even if they are offered RM10 million.

“You can dangle anything to them, they will not jump. That is the culture we have built in GPS,” he said.

“One day, when you are no longer a politician, you can recall back of being offered RM10 million or RM5 million, which you rejected,” he said.

He said a politician will lose his credibility once he accepts cash or any other offers to jump to another party.

“I have been a politician for quite a while and I have seen many politicians jumping from one party to another.

“I don’t need to name from which state. Dangle a little carrot, most of them would jump. There must be something else behind it.

“I am not accusing anyone of receiving cash or other things, but there must be something that drives them to jump,” he said.

Karim asked power-crazy politicians to give the PN government some time to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and to improve the economy.

“When we reach the time, that is, when we have the general election, then that is the time to truly fight each other,” he said.

Karim said he believed that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his team will be able to guide Malaysia during this difficult time.

“I can see that the vast majority of the Malaysian public seem to appreciate what Muhyiddin and his team are doing, except a small number of power-crazy politicians,” he added.