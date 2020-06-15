Former lawyer claims trial in Seremban to CBT

Norazila Md Hilal, 47, made the plea after the charge was read to her before Judge Diana Md Razali. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, June 15 — A former lawyer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM358,000 between 2017 and 2018.

Norazila Md Hilal, 47, made the plea after the charge was read to her before Judge Diana Md Razali.

She was charged with misappropriating RM358,000 belonging to her client Chan Ah Har @ Chen Ah Siah, 69, paid by Public Islamic Bank Berhad into the account of the law firm Messrs Azila & Co here between November 29, 2017 and February 7, 2018.

The accused was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than two years and not more than 20 years with whipping and also be liable to fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Lee Yuek Ching, 53, and Lai Kwee Seong, 60, the former manager and former clerk of the law firm respectively, also pleaded not guilty to abetting Norazila in committing the crime at the same place and date.

They were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 409 of the same Code, which carries a jail term of not less than two years and not more than 20 years with caning and fine, upon conviction.

The Court then allowed Norazila bail of RM7,000 with one surety, while Lee and Lai were each set bail of RM6,000 with one surety each.

July 20 was fixed for re-mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Atiqah Sapari appeared for the prosecution while lawyer R. Manian represented Norazila and lawyer Veni Paul represented both Lee and Lai. — Bernama