Dr Noor Hisham: Manpower, work positions need to be dealt with prior to shifts at govt clinics

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) needs to iron out its manpower and work position issues before it can implement a two-shift routine at its hospitals and clinics, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general said the pertinent issues needed to be dealt with to prevent making staff work double shifts.

“So we were looking at the patient traffic in health clinics and among the suggestions made, was for us to enforce two shifts. What is important is that this is a suggestion which the MOH felt would lead to reduced crowd and prolong our service hours, but before we implement this, we have to take into account the manpower of MOH staff, and increasing positions, so we can carry out two shifts,” he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham added that a pilot project may also be done in several health clinics first, to ascertain the efficiency of the proposed operating system, together with increased positions and medical equipment.

“However, if we use the current manpower, maybe many would disagree as they would have to work both the shifts from morning till night, for example. So what’s important is that we have to look at the issues relating to the implementation,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the MOH would be discussing with the necessary agencies on the matter before its implementation.

MOH has been mulling several concepts to prevent congestion at government hospitals and clinics in the long-term fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Among the proposals made were setting starting dual shifts for its medical personnel and seeing patients based on appointments as part of the new norm to reduce crowding at public healthcare facilities.

The dual shift idea was shot down by the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) earlier today.

Its president Adnan Mat said Cuepacs does not think the ministry has sufficient staff to rotate on two shifts.