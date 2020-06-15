‘Criminals’ posing as Health Ministry staff using official van on the pretext of medical exam in Shah Alam untrue, say police

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib speaks to the media at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — The police have refuted allegations that Health Ministry personnel seen at a house in Shah Alam were works of criminal imposters after a footage depicting three men without personal protective equipment (PPE) were seen disembarking from a Health Ministry van.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the trio were genuine staff with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The three individuals viraled are confirmed to be Health Ministry personnel and the motorvan used belonged to the Petaling district health office,” he said in a statement here today.

He said investigations revealed that the incident which took place in Bukit Subang yesterday was a misunderstanding between the complainant and ministry personnel present at the complainant’s house.

The viralled footage captured on a surveillance camera was accompanied by a caption claiming that the van’s plate number was registered to a Perodua Myvi; the public was urged not to allow anyone entry into their homes, even if they were in full PPE.

Baharudin said the vehicle registration number that was viralled on social media was fake.

Following the viralled incident, Baharudin said the ministry subsequently lodged a police report today and confirmed its officials at the said location for the purpose of monitoring under-investigation Covid-19 patients at 2pm on June 14.

Separately, the Health Ministry also affirmed today that the said vehicle and personnel involved were authorised staff from the ministry.

“The accusation claiming a ministry’s van is used for criminal activities is false. A police report has been lodged by the Health Ministry on the fake complaint.

“The district health office will contact you before they visit your house,” it said in a Facebook posting.

A copy of the police report that was lodged was also included in the Facebook posting.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob asserted that the Health Ministry does not conduct house-to-house swab tests with the exception of those within an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area.