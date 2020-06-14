Police arrest motorist for drink-driving and causing crash in Port Dickson

A motorist has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash near the Dataran Segar traffic lights here while driving under the influence of alcohol. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, June 14 — A motorist has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash near the Dataran Segar traffic lights here while driving under the influence of alcohol last night.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 27-year-old motorist from Melaka was believed responsible for the crash involving his Honda City and another car of the same make driven by a 53-year-old man.

Both the drivers escaped unhurt in the 10.45pm incident, he added.

Following a tip-off, a police team which was conducting the Op Mabuk operation rushed to the location and tested the 27-year-old motorist for alcohol content, he said.

“The test using the SD2+ device showed a reading of 199 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

“The man was then taken to the Port Dickson district police traffic office for another breathalyser test with the EBA-11, which gave a reading of 124 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidi Sham said the 27-year-old motorist had been arrested for investigation under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama