Perak religious department denies issuing procedure to perform sacrificial ritual during RMCO

The Perak Islamic Religious Department has denied issuing a procedure to perform Aidiladha sacrificial ritual during RMCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, June 14 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) has denied issuing a procedure to perform Aidiladha sacrificial ritual during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

JAIPk director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin said the procedure was still being reviewed.

“There are certain matters that are still under review before the procedure can be issued,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Yusof said documents on the procedure which are currently in circulation are invalid and JAIPk will not be responsible for them. — Bernama