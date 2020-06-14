Minister: Govt targets 30,968 Felda participants for Settlers Development Programme by year end

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the government is targetting 30,968 Felda settlers to participate in the Settlers Development Programme by end of the year. — Reuters pic

TAMPIN, June 14 — The government is targetting 30,968 Felda settlers to participate in the Settlers Development Programme (PPP) by the end of this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said currently 200 participants were actively involved in the PPP pilot project at FELDA Bukit Rokan here, which had achieved 65 per cent work progress for the first phase of its implementation, which began late last year.

He said the main PPP project in Felda Bukit Rokan involved the agriculture and livestock sector, among them planting chilli, mushrooms and leafy vegetables as well as breeding rabbits for meat on 31.3 hectares of land.

“The pilot project will be expanded across 11 Felda regions across the country,” he told reporters after a working visit to Bukit Rokan Felda Plan near here today.

Also present was Felda director-general Datuk Dr Othman Omar.

Commenting further, Mustapa said of the RM250 million allocated by the government for the PPP nationwide this year, RM10 million was provided for the PPP pilot project in Felda Bukit Rokan.

He said rabbit breeding implemented under the PPP pilot project had high export potential.

“Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Berhad as the main developer also manages matters related to marketing... success here will be an example and motivation for other participants to remain competitive in order to increase their income and not just rely on palm oil. — Bernama