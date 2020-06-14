Johor registers two new Covid-19 cases yesterday

The Johor government announced that the state had two new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — The Johor government announced that the state had two new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 680 cases.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said no Covid-19 deaths were reported in Johor yesterday, keeping the state’s total death toll to 20.

“Yesterday, the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) reported two new import cases involving Malaysians returning from Singapore and Indonesia.

“The patients have been referred to the hospital for further treatment,” Vidyananthan said in the state government’s daily Covid-19 update today.

To date, Johor has six active cases and they are currently being isolated and being treated.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, added that the cumulative number of Covid-19 recovery cases in Johor is at 654 cases.

“The public is reminded to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) despite the easing of guidelines under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) where the government has allowed various activities, including out of state travel,” said Vidyananthan.