Body of boy feared drowned in Sungai Bakau found

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The body of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after he was believed to have fallen into Sungai Bakau, Rawang near on Friday, was found today.

Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe said the body of Muhamad Shuail Fazli was found about five kilometres from where he was reported to have fallen.

“The body was found by the fire and rescue department in Sungai Gunting near Tasik Puteri Kundan here.

“The body was sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post mortem,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Gombak Fire and Rescue Station chief Samsol Maarif Saibani said the body was found by members of the public at 8am.

Muhamad Shuail was said to be playing with his elder brother when he slipped into the river and was swept away in the 3.30pm incident. — Bernama