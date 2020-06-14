Agong calls on Malaysians to pray for Palestinians’ wellbeing

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all Malaysians to pray for the wellbeing of Palestinians. — Reuters pic]

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all Malaysians to pray for the wellbeing of Palestinians who are oppressed by Israel.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said His Majesty had also expressed his deep concern and support for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement today, Ahmad Fadil said the King also supported Malaysia’s efforts to continue working with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and the international community who are against Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian land.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion to pray in accordance to their respective beliefs that Palestinians’ right will be protected and they will be free of Israeli occupation.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also decreed all mosques and suraus nationwide to hold “solat hajat” to seek Allah’s help in solving the issue.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that all Malaysians would continue to uphold the principles of justice and respect for other, besides rejecting any form of violence against humanity.

“His Majesty believes that the struggle for freedom of the Palestinians can be realised if they are given continuous support to establish an independent country in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, including East Jerusalem),” he said. — Bernama