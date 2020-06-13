Retiree loses RM740,000 in Macau scam

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said it all started when the 65-year-old woman received a phone call from a male suspect in March. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 13 ― A retiree lost a whopping RM740,000 of her savings after being duped by Macau Scam syndicate member, disguised as a police officer, for nearly four months.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said it all started when the 65-year-old woman received a phone call from a male suspect in March.

The suspect was said to have introduced himself as an officer from the Kota Kinabalu district police station and claimed that he was conducting an investigation against the victim as she was suspected to be involved in money laundering activities.

“The victim denied any involvement but was ordered to share information on her savings over the phone to avoid the money from being seized or the bank account frozen during the investigation.

“The suspect allegedly told the victim to transfer the money to a new account with a guarantee that it would be returned to her once the investigations completed,” he told reporter here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim had been warned not to tell anyone including family members or she would be charged for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act and disclosing 'police investigations'.

The victim claimed to make several transactions to transfer the money to the suspect’s bank account since March 23.

However, the victim became suspicious after failing to contact the suspect to know the status of the investigation because she needed to use her money.

She then lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters here yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, he said. ― Bernama